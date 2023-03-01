As of March 1, the available capacity in the energy system of Ukraine has increased, so there has been no shortage of capacity for 18 days in a row and it is not expected now, Ukrenergo national energy operator said in a statement Wednesday.

The country’s need for electricity is fully covered by the production capacities of Ukrainian power plants and a small amount of imports from Europe.

According to Ukrenergo, the reason for the absence of a deficit now is the professional work of energy workers who managed to restore the functionality of the energy system and power plants.

In 4.5 months, 255 missiles and drones hit the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. 214 of them targeted the facilities of the Ukrenergo high-voltage network.

All types of power plants are in operation now. In particular, hydroelectric power plants are working intensively due to the high water season. The generation from renewable energy sources continues to grow.

The company continues repair work at the objects hit by recent Russian missile attacks.