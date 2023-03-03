Ukrenergo national energy operator stated on Facebook that as of March, there is no capacity deficit in the grid and electricity production fully meets consumption needs.

The consumption corresponds to the usual level of a working day and is fully provided by electricity from Ukrainian generation and minor imports.

According to Ukrenergo, all types of power plants are currently operating. The amount of available generation capacity contributes to increasing its operational safety.

The company did not introduce limits for today. However, outages are possible in the case of a significant increase in consumption.

In Donetsk region, there is damage to the networks of the distribution system due to the recent Russian strikes.

‘Energy workers continue repair work on all power system facilities, which were previously damaged by Russian missile and drone attacks, to increase the available capacity of the power system, increase the reliability of power transmission and restore supply in certain regions’, the statement says.