The electricity production in the country fully meets consumption needs and there is no capacity deficit in the energy system, the energy ministry stated.

The latest Russian drone attack did not cause any damage to the energy facilities.

However, the situation remains difficult in the frontline regions. Russia continues constant air and artillery strikes targeting civilian infrastructure, which caused disruptions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions.

The repair crews are working around the clock to restore electricity supply for the population. In the past day, 58 thousand consumers were reconnected to the grid.

Electricity disruptions were also reported in some regions of Ukraine due to the bad weather and thunderstorms.