As of June 29, the production of electricity in Ukraine fully meets the consumption needs and there is no deficit, the energy ministry said in a statement.

The situation remains difficult in the frontline regions due to the constant Russian artillery and air strikes.

Because of the latest attacks, 16 settlements in Donetsk region are left without electricity. There are also disruptions in Dnipro, Kherson, Kharkiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

The energy engineers continue the restoration work 24/7. In the past day, the electricity supply was restored for 13 thousand consumers.