On February 24, there is no shortage in Ukraine’s power system and currently it is not predicted, however, due to Russian attacks, there are outages in several regions.

Ukrenergo national energy operator said in a statement that all kinds of power plants are in operation. Electricity imports continue to decrease due to the stabilization of electricity supply in the country.

However, due to the damage to the networks of distribution system caused by Russian shelling, there are outages in the frontline areas of Dnipro, Kharkiv, Kherson regions and the border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions. In addition, there is no heat supply in Kherson because of the Russian strikes that targeted the thermal power plant.

The company did not introduce consumption limits for today, but outages are still possible in the case of a sharp increase in consumption.

Electric engineers continue repair work in Odesa after the recent Russian missile attacks.