As of February 28, there is no capacity deficit in Ukraine’s power system and currently it is not expected, however, the situation with power supply remains difficult in the frontline regions.

Ukrenergo national energy operator informs that all kinds of power plants in operation and the import of electricity is insignificant.

Yesterday, the electricity supply was restored in Odesa region. Now Odesa is supplied with the use of temporary schemes. Until the end of the week, the repair work will continue to improve reliability, so small restrictions are possible.

The situation in the frontline regions remains difficult. In Kharkiv and Sumy regions, Russian strikes damaged local energy networks and caused power outages. The repair work is ongoing.

Ukrenergo did not introduce consumption limits in other regions of Ukraine.

‘All energy facilities that were previously damaged by Russian missile and drone attacks are undergoing repairs to restore their functionality and increase the reliability of electricity transmission’, the statement says.