As of February 21, there is no capacity deficit in the energy system of Ukraine. At the same time, in some regions, because of unfavorable weather conditions, electricity supply to consumers has been disrupted.

As reported by Ukrenergo national energy operator, the production of electricity in the country fully covers consumption needs and the deficit is not expected.

All power plants operate according to the commands of Ukrenergo dispatchers.The import of electricity is insignificant and decreases due to the stabilization of electricity supply in the country.

The company did not introduce consumption limits for Tuesday. At the same time, outages are possible in the case of a sharp increase in consumption.

The situation remains difficult in Odesa region, which suffered the most during the latest Russian missile attacks.