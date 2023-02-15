There is no capacity deficit in Ukraine’s energy system for the fourth day in a row and it is not expected today. As of February 15, the power plants are producing enough electricity to cover consumption.

Ukrenergo energy operator said in a statement that a power unit at one of the power plants was stopped for emergency repair. At the same time, one of the power units at another power plant was put into operation after repair.

According to Ukrenergo, hydroelectric power plants are currently working intensively due to the uncharacteristic for winter high level of water. In addition, because of the favorable weather, the generation from renewable energy sources is increasing. Ukraine also continues import of electricity from Slovakia.

The company did not introduce consumption limits for Wednesday. Scheduled outages are employed only in Odesa region due to the damaged networks.

Energy employees continue repair works at energy facilities damaged by the Russian missile and drone attacks.