Ukraine’s energy system continues to operate without consumer restrictions and has a capacity reserve.

According to minister Herman Halushchenko, the electricity production fully meets consumption needs throughout the country.

On April 2, Russian troops hit the thermal power plant in Kurakhove, Donetsk region, which caused electricity supply disruption in the area. During the day, electricity supply was restored to about 8,000 consumers in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

Bad weather conditions caused outages in Kyiv and Odesa regions. The repair crews are working on the sites to restore the supply.