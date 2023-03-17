The energy system of Ukraine continues to operate without restrictions for consumers and with a capacity reserve; however, power supply restrictions are possible in two regions of Ukraine and the city of Kyiv.

According to the energy ministry, the electricity generation has the necessary capacity to fully meet the needs of consumers throughout the country. At the same time, the repair work continues on high-voltage network facilities damaged by the latest massive Russian missile attack.

In Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions, power supply restrictions are possible due to network infrastructure repairs.

Earlier, DTEK energy company informed about stabilizing scheduled outages in some districts of Kyiv.