During the night, Russia launched another massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

Ukrenergo energy company reported that the attack did not cause any damage to the Ukrainian energy system.

However, due to the Russian, there is damage to the distribution networks in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.

In Chernihiv region, the strike caused electricity disruption for 1,200 consumers.

The energy engineers continue repair work in Kherson region after the latest Russian attacks.

The statement says that the electricity production fully meets the consumption needs. Ukraine continues electricity import to Moldova and Poland.