Minister Herman Halushchenko stated that on February 23, there will be no scheduled outages in Ukraine, even despite the increase in electricity consumption because of the cold weather.

There are electricity disruptions in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia regions. They are caused by recent Russian artillery and air strikes.