‘Servant of the People’ MP David Arakhamia throws a deejaying party for young supporters of Zelensky’s party.

‘The gathering was part of the ‘ZeCamp’ event staged by the ruling party in Skadovsk resort for youth section of ‘Servant of the People’. MPs of Zelensky’s party were set to ‘share experience’ with their young supporters.

According to an official statement from ‘Servant of the People’ party office, ZeCamp will feature ‘ exciting lectures, hot parties, yoga sessions, quest games and philosophical [discussion] club with MPs’.

The official “Servant of the People’ website ran a report on the event yet failed to mention a DJ set by ‘ DJ David Braun’.

In the video that surface on social media, the MP is seen at the turntable performing indoors for a crowd of several dozen people reveling to music without masks and social distancing.