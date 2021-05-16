The government says that premium fuels are exempt from its new policy that regulates retail prices of gas and diesel.

The Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy issued a statement to clarify the recent update to the state ‘quarantine-period’ regulation policy for fuel retailers.

The policy is set to regulate retail prices of petroleum A-92 and A-95, and diesel that are listed in the Ukrainian government resolution no.341 “On measures to stabilize prices for socially critical goods and products of hygiene and epidemic control products’.

The ‘brand premium’ fuel that bears a trademark and is supplied for ‘cars of premium class’ is not subject to the policy of capped retail mark-ups, says the Ministry update.

The state policy of price regulation no.1236 made effective on December 9, 2020, was recently updated to include the ceiling mark-ups for petroleum and diesel retail pricing.