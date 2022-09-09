Ukraine’s government said it has no plans to increase the minimum wage in 2023, according to a statement of its finance ministry. The move comes as no surprise for the ongoing war campaign makes defense and security and ‘social sphere commitments’ spending the top priorities.

Finance deputy minister Roman Yermolychev said, the next year will see no cuts in pensions and social benefits with some even getting an increase. Some 5,5 billion hryvnas will be allotted for housing programs for war veterans as this category of citizens is extremely important. It will also cover pensions, social benefits, wages for medical workers and teachers.

Meanwhile, the minimum wage will amount to 6,700 hryvnas, which is the ‘level’ Ukraine had in December 2022.