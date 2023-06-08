On June 6, the Russian occupation forces blew up the Kakhovka HPP, which caused the flooding of a large part of Kherson region. A number of world countries and political leaders condemned blowing up of the dam and promised to send aid to Ukraine to overcome the consequences.

At the same time, no country in the world offered to send rescuers to Ukraine to help evacuate people and animals, while Ukraine – even during the full-scale Russian invasion – sent rescuers to eliminate the consequences of the powerful earthquake in Turkey.

On February 6, 2023, a terrible earthquake with a magnitude of 7.9 hit Turkey. Several aftershocks occurred after the main earthquake. On the same day, president Zelensky stated Ukraine was ready to send its rescue team to Turkey.

The first group of the Ukrainian emergency service arrived on February 8 and continued its work in Turkey until the end of the search and rescue operation.