Natalya Yemchenko, communication director for System Capital Management, hits out at Novoe Vremya over use of 'misleading' information allegedly targeting Rinat Akhmetov.

On Friday, the media recently bought by Tomas Fiala, ran a story on ‘Servant of the People’ party convention in Truskavets.

The story prompted a rebuke from Akhmetov’s top executive who called out Novoe Vremya over manipulative reporting as it used a tweet by the social media user ‘Andrii VN’ implying Truskavets Rixos hotel where Zelensky’s party staged their event was owned by Rinat Akmetov.

Natalya Yemchenko said in a statement on social media Rinat Akhmetov doesn’t own Rixos hotel in Truskavets adding the media outlet should have fact-checked things to avoid stumbles with ‘unverified sources of information’ like ‘a social media user ‘Andrii VN’.

In her comments for ‘Bukvy’, Yemchenko argued the statement was outright ‘misleading’.

Later into the day, Novoe Vremya editor-in-chief Vitaliy Such informed they fixed the inaccuracy calling it ‘operational mistake of the editor’.

Novoe Vremya media oulet made headlines in May after it was bought by Czech financier Tomas Fiala.