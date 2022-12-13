The power unit of the nuclear power plant, which was taken out of operation after a missile attack on November 23, has been connected to the country’s power system. This will stabilize the energy system of Ukraine, energy ministry said in a statement Tuesday.

On December 13 at 1:09 a.m., after repair work, another (ninth) 1,000 MW power unit of Energoatom was connected to the power grid. The unit had been disconnected on November 23 due to the massive missile attack by the Russian Federation.

Currently, the power unit is gaining operating capacity.

‘This is another step towards the stability of the energy system. All 9 power units of domestic nuclear power plants, located in the territory controlled by Ukraine, work to meet the needs of the population and the economy of the country’, said energy minister Herman Halushchenko.