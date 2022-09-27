Last week showed the trend of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Ukraine.

According to the health ministry, 161 people died of COVID within the period September 19-25.

The government statement reports 44,137 cases in the country, including 5,882 children and 1,030 medical workers.

The government urges people to get vaccinated.

‘That is why we remind you of the need to protect yourself against the traditional increase in the number of cases of the disease. Vaccination is the only effective way to reduce the risks of hospitalization and death due to the coronavirus disease’, – the health ministry statement says.