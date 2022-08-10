Occupational officials in Kherson have announced on Tuesday they will bring in a pass system for transportation of agricultural goods in the region, according to exiled regional council representative Yuriy Sobolevsky.

The curb allegedly aims to force local farmers seek registration for their businesses in Russia. It can also be used as leverage for ‘corruption influence’ as ‘blocking the logistics of farmers will coerce them to either collaborate or halt their operations’, said Sobolevsky.

Back in July, the Russian occupational officials walked away with 70 thousand tons of grain seized in Luhansk region. The stolen grain later ended up in Russia’s Kuban region.

It left the farmers empty-handed with no money to pay off for leases on parcels of land they use.