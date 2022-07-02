The tap water, or rather lack of it, still remains the pressing issue for people in Mariupol, said city official in exile Petro Andrushchenko after Russian occupational officials boasted they have restored water supply to 500 households.

As the war-ravaged city has 2280 apartment buildings and 48 thousand households, what Russian-led officials did is a drop in the bucket.

Currently, only 5% of the remaining city residents can enjoy having water in their taps.

People should not fall for false promises of the occupiers- with 40 % of the city buildings still damaged or fully destroyed, getting water back appears to be an insurmountable task.

The Ukrainian official said these dry facts mean water issue will remain a No.1 problem for a long time in Mariupol.