The self-proclaimed administration intends to hold the referendum about joining the Russian Federation, which is reportedly to take place on September 23, – says propaganda channel ТАСС.

The region gauleiter Yevhen Balytskyi was urged by the participants of ‘Congress of Zaporizhzhia residents’ to immediately hold a referendum to join Russia, said in the statement.

According to РИА-Новости, the so-called congress called on ‘authorities’, appointed illegitimately by Russia, to start preparations for illegal vote planned on September 23-27.

Kremlin propagandists also claim that the decree about forming volunteer battalions has been already signed. Upon the DPR and LNR joining Russia, they will become the part of the Russian military.