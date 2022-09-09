On September 9 Nikopol region of Dnipropetrovska oblast was hit with the Russian artillery strikes, which caused civilian buildings and facilities destruction, – says Valentyn Rezhichenko, the head of the regional military administration.

According to his words, the night passed with one air raid alarm and a missile strike.

‘The Russian occupiers shelled Nikopol region again, this time – with heavy artillery,’ – adds Valentyn Reznichenko.

Fortunately, there were no casualties among civilians. But the strike caused the considerable damage of country houses and household buildings. Information about the scale of destruction is being clarified.

There were no military strikes in other regions of Dnipropetrovska oblast and it was quiet at 7.55 this morning.

It is worth mentioning that as of the beginning of the 198th day of the full-scale Russian invasion, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have repelled the enemy’s offensive in the area of Uda, Kostiantynivka, Virnopillia, Ploske, Mayorsk, Bezimenne and Kamianka.

During the previous day the Russian forces carried out 45 airstrikes and 5 rocket strikes on Kostiantynivka, Tsvirkynu,Radushne, Kharkiv. There have been reported casualties among civilians.