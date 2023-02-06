Energoatom, Ukraine’s national nuclear energy operator, said in a Telegram statement that Russian invaders bring the technicians from Kalinin nuclear plant to the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The personnel includes reactor control engineers, shift supervisors, electricians and other ‘nuclear professionals’.

However, the Ukrainian instructors, who are supposed to teach Russians, refused to work for the enemy, and the occupiers blocked their access to workplaces.

‘They [Russian personnel] boast that they have been offered contracts for six months and to bring their families to Energodar’, the statement says.

At the same time, the salaries of ZNPP employees who signed a contract with the fake JSC ‘Operating organization of Zaporizhzhia NPP’ were significantly reduced. In addition, the collaborators were also announced the cancellation of work experience and vacations earned ‘during Ukraine’.