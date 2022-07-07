In order to hide the true number of casualties, the Russian invaders regularly burn the bodies of their killed soldiers.

On the outskirts of Kherson, places with a large number of charred remains of bodies were repeatedly noticed, Ukrainian intelligence reports. However, it is difficult to accurately identify their belonging due to significant fire damage.

According to the intelligence information, these bodies are brought in trucks from the local detention center. The military of the Russian Federation say these losses are caused by artillery shelling and fires.

In addition, the occupiers are re-registering medical personnel in Kherson. Due to the fact that a large number of doctors did not agree to work for the occupation authorities and left the temporarily occupied territories, the situation is becoming critical.