On Wednesday, Ukrainian citizens gathered for a peaceful protest against occupation in the center of Kherson, which has been occupied for two months already.

As reported by ‘Suspilne’ TV channel, locals rallied with the slogans ‘Kherson is Ukraine’ and had Ukrainian flags.

They also protested against the so-called ‘referendum’, which is being organized by the occupying authorities now.

Russian military attacked the rally with stun grenades and tear gas.