The Russians don’t cease shelling Enerhodar, which has resulted in two power cuts during one day, – informs Dmytro Orlov, the city mayor.

According to Orlov, the city has been under constant fire from the Russian forces. The attempts of utilities engaged in the liquidation of its consequences have proved to be futile as every new missile strike brings new destructions.

The city mayor added that it’s impossible to predict when Enerhodar will have electrical supply again.

Orlov urged the residents to stick to ‘the rule of two walls’ during shelling and to have reserves of drinking water with stocks of food which don’t require cooking.

Earlier the Russian forсes were reported not to allow two trucks with humanitarian aid to enter the city while claiming that ‘the local residents had even more than they needed’.