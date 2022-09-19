The botched campaign to restore the damaged houses in captured Ukrainian cities makes Russian officials reframe the narrative as they announce their plan to draw an inventory of housing for ‘rent’, said Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai on Telegram Monday.

They earlier promised the reconstruction will be made within 2 months but the effort never materialized. Instead, locals are offered to rent apartments out of those that survived the Russian onslaught.

Most of the occupied cities, are still struggling without power and gas while water is provided only to ground floor apartments at best.

Meanwhile, Russian-led officials have launched a recruitment campaign for Luhansk law-enforcement.

‘After serious losses in combat, surviving [law-enforcement] workers deserted or fled to the Russian Federation. They have an ‘elite’ enforcement coming to help them. 400 people re are coming from Tambov, those are convicts. There are no winter army uniforms, they issue was delegated to public groups of Afganistan war veterans and fund-raising campaigners,’ wrote Luhansk governor Serhiy Gaidai.