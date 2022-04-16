While Ukrainian soldiers are still defending part of Mariupol, Russian invaders are introducing a ‘new order’ in the occupied city districts.

In the occupied part of Mariupol, the city residents are forced by Russian authorities to clean the rubble in exchange for food.

As the city council reports on telegram, the occupiers announced that they would deliver food only to those locals who would do their ‘duty’ cleaning the rubble in the city.

‘Russian fascists keep all city residents hostage and are gradually turning Mariupol into a big labor camp’, the statement says.