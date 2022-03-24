Melitopol city mayor Ivan Fedorov claims on social media that Russian occupying authorities are forcing teachers of city schools to use Russian Federation curricula and to teach in the Russian language.

The mayor states the occupiers continue the policy of threats in order to sow panic and fear among local residents and prevent civil protests against occupation.

Earlier, Fedorov reported cases of kidnapping, looting businesses and searches in private houses.

The mayor himself had been kidnapped and later exchanged for Russian prisoners of war.