In the occupied Mariupol, the invaders make pension payments in Russian rubles.

Mariupol city authorities inform that Russian occupiers provide pension payments only in cash and using rubles, not Ukrainian hryvnas.

According to the occupying authorities, about 47,000 pensioners are registered in Mariupol. However, according to the Ukrainian sources, about 10,000 residents of Mariupol did not apply to receive pensions from the occupiers on principle.

‘As expected, receiving pensions has turned into another hell. The queue is scheduled till the end of the month, but it does not save from rudeness and the battle for survival’, said Mariupol councilor Petro Andriushchenko.