The ombudsperson of Ukraine Liudmyla Denisova reports that the Russian occupiers are going to introduce teaching in the Russian language in the occupied Mariupol.

She says that the invaders are now working with the teachers of the city schools making they promote the Russian language and literature and the history of the Russian Federation.

Those teachers who refuse to collaborate with the occupiers face filtration camps.

She appealed to the UN Commission Investigating human rights violations during Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine to take into account these facts of violations of children’s rights in Ukraine.

‘Imposing the education standards of the occupying country is contrary to Article 29 of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, which states that the education should be aimed at fostering respect for the child’s parents, cultural identity, language and national values of the child’s country’, – Denisova stated.