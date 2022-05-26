‘Mediazona’ news outlet informs that since the beginning of the full-fledged war against Ukraine, Russian invaders have sent 58 tons of parcels with looted goods to Russia. The biggest number of parcels was sent to Kemerovo region, the place of stationing of the Russian army brigade, which occupied Irpen, Bucha and Hostomel during the first month of war.

SDEK postal operator in Mozyr (Belarus) allows tracking shipments by the identification number. This makes it possible to trace the detailed route of the parcel. ‘Mediazona’ analyzed shipments from 46 post branches.

Yurga (Kemerovo region) became one of the leaders among the destinations of suspicious parcels. Approximately 5.8 tons of cargo were sent there. It should be noted that the 74th motorized brigade is stationed in Yurga. It was involved in the occupation of Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin, Kyiv region.

Many parcels were also sent to Chebarkul, Chelyabinsk region, the place of stationing of the 6th and 239th tank regiments.

116 suspicious parcels weighing 3.5 tons were sent to Kyzyl, the capital of Tuva.

People wearing Russian military uniform sent shoes, tires, microphones, TVs, sausages, canned food, guitars, tents, etc.