Russian occupiers continue to illegally take Ukrainian children to Russia.

As reported by the National Resistance Center, at the beginning of June, 150 Ukrainian children were brought from Starobilskyi district of Luhansk region to Karachay-Cherkessia under the pretext of recreation.

750 more Ukrainian children are expected to be brought there in June.

According to the information of the National Resistance Center, 19393 Ukrainian children have been brought to Russia from the temporarily occupied territories.

At the same time, Russian occupation authorities carry out so-called ‘medical examinations’ of children. Children who do not ‘pass’ the examination are sent to Russia for ‘treatment’.