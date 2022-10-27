The mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boyichenko said that the Russian occupiers are trying to hide the traces of their war crimes committed in the city.

According to Boichenko, the occupiers understand that the city will be liberated and then international missions and journalists will enter it.

Therefore, Russians try to hide their war crimes. In particular, the occupiers began to demolish the houses where the bodies of the killed peaceful Mariupol residents still remain.

‘It sounds terrible, but they make concrete mass graves. However, Russian war crimes have already been recorded. I am sure that the military and political leadership of Russia, who gave criminal orders, will be punished’, said the mayor.

He also added that according to preliminary estimates, 40,000 Mariupol residents are homeless now, and the occupying authorities do not do anything to solve this problem.