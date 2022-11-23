In the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia region, Russian invaders use educational facilities as barracks, National Resistance Center reports.

It is noted that Russian military are stationed in schools despite the ongoing classes.

After the retreat from Kherson, Russian occupation authorities look for place to station troops.

At the same time, Russian wounded military get medical treatment in the civilian hospitals and use civilian patients as a live shield.

Earlier, it was reported that the occupiers keep their military vehicles within the territory of hospitals.