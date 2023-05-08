As reported earlier, Russian troops hit the territory of Odesa region with a missile attack.

As reported by the Odesa Prosecutor office, the enemy used Kh-22 missiles and targeted a recreational facility on the Black Sea coast.

The strike caused destruction to the recreational facilities and tourist infrastructure objects near Odesa and Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi.

One of the rockets hit the territory of a warehouse of a food enterprise in Odesa district. The explosion killed one person and injured two.

Also, due to the attack on the resort facilities in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, the recreation center was completely destroyed. As a result of the strike, at least 5 nearby resort facilities and more than 20 private houses were damaged.