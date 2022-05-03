Ukrainian ambassador in Germany Andriy Melnyk takes a shot at the German chancellor over his refusal to visit Kyiv.

The decision of Olaf Scholtz to dial back on his plans to visit Kyiv got a knee-jerk reaction from the Ukrainian diplomat who has long been a vocal critic of German cautious approach to the Ukrainian war conflict.

Olaf Scholtz is playing an ‘offended liverwurst’, said Melnyk in his comments to Tagesschau news outlet, noting it doesn’t sound very ‘statesmanlike’.

The situation can’t be taken as some ‘kindergarten’ story as Ukraine is faced up with danger of extermination and the most brutal war since the times Nazi German invasion in WWII.

Many observers argue the German snub came after Kyiv earlier refused to host a visit of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

