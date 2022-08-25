A bomb was planted by Ukrainian resistance fighters in Melitopol city office that ran the referendum campaign set to legalize annexation of Ukraine’ southern regions. The news of the blast was revealed by exiled city mayor Ivan Fedorov.

The Ukrainian resistance made an ‘explosive’ statement to let the occupiers know they are ‘not welcome here’, said the mayor, warning that any attempts to stage any sort of a sham referendums will be disrupted.

The blast destroyed the office in Pryazovske village where the occupational official set up an office where people were issued Russian passports.

‘As a result, it is minus one district where residents and collaborators will keep away from the sham referendum,’ wrote Fedorov.