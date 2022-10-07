Ukraine’s nuclear energy regulator Energoatom said in statement that the official seal of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is not valid any more as it has been stolen by Russian occupiers.

‘Continuing attempts to capture Zaporizhzhia NPP, yesterday the occupiers stole the enterprise’s seal, which certifies the right to sign documents’, the statement says.

In this regard, Energoatom issued an order to put into effect the new seal of Zaporizhzhia NPP and invalidate the stolen seal of the previous model, which was used until October 5, 2022.

Earlier, Energoatom urged the plant employees not to sign any documents provided by the Russian occupiers.

All further decisions regarding the operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP will be made directly at the central office of Energoatom.