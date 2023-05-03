In the overnight drone attack, Russian troops managed to hit an oil depot in Kirovohrad region.

As reported by the local authorities, three Shahed-136/131 enemy drones targeted the oil depot.

Fortunately, the attack did not cause any casualties. The emergency teams are working on the site, eliminating the consequences of the strike.

In the city of Dnipro, a Russian drone hit an administrative building. A Russian drone also targeted a private house in the village of Kutsurub, Mykolaiv region. No casualties have been reported.

As reported earlier, during the night, Russia launched another massive drone attack targeting the territory of Ukraine. The Ukrainian air defense managed to destroy 21 out of 26 enemy drones.