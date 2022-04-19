Russian onslaught on Mariupol left its oldest shipyard completely destroyed, said the city council on Telegram Tuesday.

Set up in 1886, the Azov ship repair facility has long believed to be the oldest business in the sea port of Mariupol.

The facility was the only Ukrainian shipyard for ship-building.

‘Devastation and death are what ‘Russian world’ leaves behind. The occupants don’t need our city and its people. They need just territory and a passage to Crimea. And they are building this roadway on dead bodies of thousands of Ukrainians,’ said the council, adding the city revival can be possible once the Ukrainian flag is flown over the city again..