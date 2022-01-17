Oleksiy Arestovych has resigned as the spokesperson of the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group and adviser to the head of the President’s office Andriy Yermak.

According to Arestovych, he will not take part in the next meeting of the TCG on Donbas. He also added his resignation is due to ‘personal reasons’, but failed to disclose them.

‘Just see what we are now. Bureaucracy, certificates, protocols. One couldn’t hit oneself harder on own balls. We were supposed to be cheerful, driving guys who will take revenge on the oligarchs for the people, will reform the country and will prepare the conditions for the next leap. And where is all this?’ Arestovych claims.

Arestovych was appointed an official spokesperson of the Ukrainian Delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas on October 28, 2020, and three days later, he became an adviser to Andriy Yermak.

Arestovych is notorious for a number of controversial statements.

In June 2021, ‘Bukvy’ fact-checked Arestovych’s statement, which was not quite true.

In July 2021, he claimed ‘Ukraine will turn East if West puts pressure’.

In the same month, Arestovych got into a scandal with the Internet troll.

In November 2021, his statement looked like a threat to journalist Yuriy Butusov.