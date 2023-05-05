On May 4, the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska arrived in London to take part in the coronation of King Charles III, which will take place on May 6.

The First Lady visited 10 Downing Street at the invitation of Akshata Murthy, the wife of the Prime Minister of Great Britain.

Olena Zelenska thanked Great Britain for its support to Ukraine, in particular for organizing the Eurovision song contest together with Ukrainian partners.

‘The impossibility of the winning country holding this contest should be another reminder to the world about Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine’, she said.

Olena Zelenska also noted another important event – the international Ukraine Recovery Conference, which will be held in London this June. Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak also joined the meeting.

After the meeting, the First Lady of Ukraine and Akshata Murthy visited the British Library.

Olena Zelenska, together with the British Library CEO Sir Roly Keating, opened the ‘Ukrainian Bookshelf’. This project of the First Lady for the promotion of Ukrainian literature already includes 170 shelves in 37 countries.