On August 4, the rally ‘Olenivka is the new Auschwitz’ was held on Sofia Square in Kyiv. The rally was initiated by relatives and friends of prisoners of war from Azovstal. About 300 participants demanded that international organizations react to the Russia’s violations of the international law.

The participants posters condemning the UN and the International Red Cross and demanded the fulfillment of the obligations and guarantees, which they provided to the Ukrainian soldiers.

Relatives of the soldiers chanted ‘Bring back our heroes’ and ‘Russia is a terrorist state’.

According to the intelligence data, prisoners of war were tortured. The Russian side had no intention of exchanging prisoners of war and deliberately killed them.