Kyiv region can face a radiation danger after at least 10 thousand Russian military vehicles moved through the Exclusion Zone near Chernobyl over last 5 days disturbing the heavily contaminated soil, said Exclusion Zone management agency head, Yevhen Kramarenko, in a briefing on Monday.

Among those were tanks, military armored vehicles, fuel and support transport that went through heavily polluted areas near the Chernobyl site without any radiation level checks and safety gear.

It is feared that active movements of Russian military vehicles kicked up a radioactive dust and carried the contaminated soil while they moved around the nuclear site and Kyiv region.

When Russian forces seized the Chernobyl defunct nuclear plant they had some 1000 troops and 50 military vehicles stationed at the site with 500-600 military armored vehicles moving around the area on a daily basis.

The aggressors also dug different earthworks around the Exclusion Zone and did so even in Red Forrest known as one of the most contaminated places on the defunct nuclear plant site.

‘They were digging trenches for tanks, artillery, snipers. There is this feeling they were set to stay there for a long time’.

Kramarenko warned that the Russian earthworks in Red Forrest, probably, disturbed the contaminated soil that lies 30-40 cm deep provoking radiation exposure of the occupying soldiers who were swiftly taken back to Belarusian hospitals.

It is unclear how serious their radiation poisoning can be, but it is a ‘question for their doctors’.

According to Kramarenko, Russian troops were not fully aware of the risks of going into the Exclusion Zone as they had been given some 50-year-old ‘weird square things’ in place of the equipment to detect radiation while Russian military commanders didn’t to have them prepared.