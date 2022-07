Russian military continue constant artillery shelling of Kharkiv and its suburbs.

On July 5, Russian strikes killed one and wounded three locals, including a two-year-old child.

Region governor Oleh Synehubov reported artillery strikes in the areas near Kharkiv, Izium and Chuhuiv.

The shelling targeted residential areas, damaging houses and causing fires.

Overnight, the invaders hit the city of Kharkiv with a missile attack with one of the rockets destroying an educational facility.