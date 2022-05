Russian invaders continue to shell residential areas killing Ukrainian civilians in Donetsk region.

Region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko has reported on Facebook that on May 13, Russian shelling killed one civilian resident in Avdiivka and wounded twelve in other towns of the region.

The governor stated that it is now impossible to find out the exact number of civilian casualties in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

Kyrylenko also added that all Russian war criminals would be found and punished.