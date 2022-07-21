Russian aggressors continue constant artillery and air strikes in Donetsk region, targeting residential areas and civilian infrastructure.

Region governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that during the overnight strikes one civilian was killed and at least five wounded.

The governor also stated that Russian artillery fire destroyed two schools – in Kramatorsk and Kostiantynivka.

Heavy artillery attacks also took place in Bakhmut and Toretsk where the invaders targeted residential blocks.

In addition, Kyrylenko stated that attacking residential areas, Russians use cluster munitions, which is prohibited by laws and customs of war.