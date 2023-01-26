On Thursday morning, Russian invaders hit Ukraine with another massive missile attack. As reported by General Zaluzhnyi, about 20 out 55 missiles were to target Kyiv and the region.

Kyiv mayor Vitalii Klitschko said that the remains of the destroyed missile fell in Holosiivskyi district of the capital, killing one local resident and wounding two.

The mayor added that the missile hit a non-residential building and the wounded are now in hospital getting medical treatment.

The authorities urge the population to stay in bombshelters until the end of the air raid alert.